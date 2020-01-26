Iraq security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad, other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in renewed clashes with protesters in Baghdad and other cities on Sunday, a Reuters witness and security sources said, following a push to clear a sit-in camp in the heart of the capital.
