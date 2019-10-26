Iraq suspends Saudi Arabian broadcasters: Al-Hadath TV

Iraq has suspended Saudi Arabian state-owned broadcasters Al-Hadath TV and Al Arabiya, Al-Hadath said on Saturday, amid renewed anti-government protests that saw scores killed over two days in clashes with security forces and militia groups.
