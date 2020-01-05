Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; U.S. urges leaders to reconsider

Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave amid a growing backlash against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander that has heightened fears of a wider Middle East conflict.
