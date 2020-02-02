Iraqi cleric Sadr tells followers to clear sit-ins after PM appointed

Populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr urged his followers on Sunday to help security forces clear roads blocked during months of sit-in protests, calling for “day-to-day life” to resume following the appointment of a new prime minister.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Explainer: How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020 - February 2, 2020
- First coronavirus death outside China reported as infections top 14,000 - February 2, 2020
- Sovereignty comes first: Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks - February 2, 2020