Iraqi forces shot three anti-government protesters dead in the southern city of Nassiriya on Sunday, police and medics said, adding to scores killed in weeks of unrest that have shaken the war-weary country out of relative stability it had enjoyed since the defeat of Islamic State.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare: police, medics - November 10, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales resigns after weeks of protests over disputed election - November 10, 2019
- Bolivian President Morales says to resign after fierce election backlash - November 10, 2019