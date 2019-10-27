Iraqi intelligence paved the way for Baghdadi raid: intelligence official

Iraq’s intelligence service provided the U.S.-led coalition with the exact coordinates of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s location, paving the way for the raid that reportedly killed him, an Iraqi intelligence official told Reuters on Sunday.
