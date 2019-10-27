Iraq’s intelligence service provided the U.S.-led coalition with the exact coordinates of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s location, paving the way for the raid that reportedly killed him, an Iraqi intelligence official told Reuters on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK government will look at other options if early vote bid fails: source - October 27, 2019
- Iraqi intelligence paved way for Baghdadi raid: intelligence official - October 27, 2019
- Bodies of three men, three women found along with purported body of Baghdadi: rebel commander - October 27, 2019