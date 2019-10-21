Iraqi Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said on Monday that the United States pulling out of Syria was “undesirable” but that the semi-autonomous region appreciated the U.S. historical role in protecting it.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraqi Kurds appreciate U.S. forces despite Syria pullout, president says - October 21, 2019
- Trump fielding ideas for replacing acting chief of staff Mulvaney: sources - October 21, 2019
- SoftBank’s WeWork financing would lead to Adam Neumann’s exit – sources - October 21, 2019