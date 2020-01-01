Iraqi militiamen hurl stones at U.S. Embassy, prepare for extended stay

Hundreds of Iraqi militiamen and their supporters hurled stones at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad for a second day on Wednesday and security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to drive them away.
