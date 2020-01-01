Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in Iraq began to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, although some supporters remained.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraqi militias start withdrawing from U.S. Embassy - January 1, 2020
- Pope apologizes for “bad example” of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged him - January 1, 2020
- Exclusive: Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019, ousts Boeing from top spot - January 1, 2020