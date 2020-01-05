Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday in a phone call that officials were currently working on implementing parliament’s resolution on expelling foreign troops.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Boeing, FAA reviewing wiring issue on grounded 737 MAX - January 5, 2020
- Iraqi officials working to implement resolution on foreign troop withdrawal: PM - January 5, 2020
- Iraq militia leader says if U.S. troops stay they will be occupiers - January 5, 2020