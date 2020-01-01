Iraqi paramilitaries call for withdrawal from U.S. embassy

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, although there was no immediate sign of a pullout.
