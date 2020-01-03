Iraqi paramilitary groups: five members, two ‘guests’ killed in Baghdad airport attack

Iraqi paramilitary groups said five of their members and two “guests” were killed in an air strike on their vehicles inside Baghdad International Airport, militia sources reported on early Friday, after Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that three katyusha rockets had targeted Baghdad Airport.
