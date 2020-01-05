Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should be ordered out, responding to the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Macron speaks to Trump, says Iran must not escalate situation - January 5, 2020
- Turkey’s Erdogan says making Iraq theater of U.S.-Iran tension hurts stability - January 5, 2020
- British PM says UK will not mourn Soleimani but urges restraint - January 5, 2020