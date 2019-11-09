Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday that political parties had “made mistakes” in their running of the country, promising electoral reform and other measures as he sought to bring an end to months of protests.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraqi PM concedes ‘mistakes made’ as protesters pushed back in Baghdad - November 9, 2019
- Cambodian opposition veteran lands in Malaysia saying ‘Keep up the hope’ - November 9, 2019
- Thousands gather for ‘martyrs’ vigil amid Hong Kong protests - November 9, 2019