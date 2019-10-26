Iraqi PM orders deployment of elite troops to end Baghdad protests -sources

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered elite counter-terrorism troops to deploy in the streets of Baghdad and use any means to end protests against his government, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday.
