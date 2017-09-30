BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Saturday pressed the case for the central government in Baghdad to receive the income from Kurdistan’s oilfields, saying the money would be used to pay Kurdish civil servants.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response - September 30, 2017
- Iraqi PM presses case for Baghdad to receive Kurdistan oil revenue - September 30, 2017
- Dozens arrested during neo-Nazi march in Sweden - September 30, 2017