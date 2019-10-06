Iraqi police fire on protesters in new unrest, death toll passes 100

At least eight people were killed in new clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters on Sunday, the sixth day of unrest in which the death toll has now passed 100 and more than 6,000 have been wounded.
