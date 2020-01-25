Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad’s main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad’s main protest site at Tahrir Square on Saturday, firing live rounds and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators who have camped out there for months, Reuters reporters said.
