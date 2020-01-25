Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad’s main protest site at Tahrir Square on Saturday and tried to clear protesters in southern cities, firing tear gas and bullets that wounded more than 30 people, Reuters reporters and medical sources said.
