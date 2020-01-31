Iraq’s Basra airport to deny entry to travelers from China and Chinese citizens over coronavirus: state news agency

Iraq’s Basra International Airport will deny entry to passengers of any nationality traveling to Iraq from China, the state news agency reported on Friday amid fears from the coronavirus outbreak.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Gilead working with China to test Ebola drug as new coronavirus treatment - January 31, 2020
- China chides ‘mean’ U.S. for travel warning as virus impact spreads - January 31, 2020
- Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog - January 31, 2020