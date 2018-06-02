Ireland gives Britain two weeks to produce Brexit border proposals

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Britain must submit written proposals on how it plans to keep a frictionless border on the island of Ireland after Brexit in the next two weeks or face an uncertain summer of talks, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Saturday.
