Ireland’s position remains that granting an extension to Brexit is preferable to Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal but there is no guarantee that view is shared throughout the bloc, its foreign minister said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands take to Lebanon’s streets in third day of anti-government protests - October 19, 2019
- France’s Macron calls on UK’s Johnson to clarify Brexit - October 19, 2019
- Ireland warns any UK request for Brexit extension not straightforward - October 19, 2019