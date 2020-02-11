Ireland’s Fine Gael said will try to form a government

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael party still hopes to lead the next government, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Monday after initial results indicated the party will have the second- or third-largest number of seats in parliament.
