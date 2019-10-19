Ireland’s Varadkar says no British request to delay Brexit yet

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday afternoon that Britain has not yet made any request to delay Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a vote in the UK parliament that means he is obliged to seek a postponement.
