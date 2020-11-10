iRemedy™ Now Supplying Medical Providers With CareStart™ COVID-19 Rapid POC Antigen Test Kits

Breaking News
Point-of-Care Test Delivers Rapid Results in 10 Minutes Without Separate Analyzer

STUART, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy™ medical supply marketplace, today announced that it is now supplying healthcare providers with CareStart™ COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Point-of-Care (POC) test kits. Available for immediate purchase on www.iremedy.com by qualified healthcare providers, the minimally-invasive CareStart Antigen Test allows for rapid, effective screening of COVID-19 infection on a large scale with high sensitivity and 100% specificity.

Developed and manufactured by New Jersey-based AccessBio, the CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Test is a lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection of extracted nucleocapsid protein antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2 in swab specimens directly collected from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare providers. Each CareStart kit contains 20 test devices, 20 assay buffers, 20 extraction vials and caps, 20 specimen collection swabs, one positive and one negative control swab and detailed simple use instructions. The stand-alone test has been authorized by the Federal Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization for use by authorized laboratories and at the point-of-care by medical professionals. No separate analyzer equipment is necessary to ascertain results.

Tony Paquin, Co-founder and CEO of iRemedy, noted, “With the second wave of COVID-19 infections underway, it is even more important that healthcare providers have the means to quickly and accurately test and confirm patients who may have contracted the coronavirus. Negative test confirmations are just as important, particularly for those essential workers who come into direct contact with the public through their workplaces. iRemedy is very pleased to be offering a rapid point-of-care tool that will empower healthcare providers to perform COVID-19 tests at the point-of-care without the need for specialized materials, equipment, personnel and transportation to a centralized laboratory. As a result, these tests should contribute to improving the containment of COVID-19 spread through faster, more efficient detection and subsequent isolation, when necessary.”

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies
With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We service over 5,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Our industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com.

