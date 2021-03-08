Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / iRemedy Procures Supply of 500 Million More Low-Dead Space Syringes and Needles in Support of “Project Vaccinate”

iRemedy Procures Supply of 500 Million More Low-Dead Space Syringes and Needles in Support of “Project Vaccinate”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

STUART, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy™ medical supply marketplace, today announced that the Company has arranged for the procurement of an additional 500 million low-dead space syringes and needles in association with iRemedy’s “Project Vaccinate” initiative, created to support global demand for FDA-approved injection devices required for administration of COVID-19 vaccinations. This brings the Company’s total factory procurement of needles and syringes to over 1.8 billion, to date.

Working in close collaboration with its procurement partner Northfield to facilitate the order, iRemedy expects manufacturing of the additional half billion units to commence in May with delivery of the first shipments to the Company’s warehousing facilities in the U.S. within 30 days thereafter.

Max Kuperman, President of Northfield, stated, “With billions of doses of vaccine yet to be administered worldwide, we are very pleased to continue teaming with iRemedy to ensure that mass production of requisite needles and syringes is procured, and that the coordination of the complex logistical requirements associated with their sale and distribution is managed as swiftly and efficiently as possible.”  

iRemedy CEO Tony Paquin added, “Given the worldwide media attention that has been focused on mitigating unnecessary waste of valuable vaccine doses through the use of low-dead space syringes, this procurement effort has focused exclusively on securing reliable supply of this type of device. We are thrilled to have negotiated the manufacture and delivery of another half billion low-dead space syringes; and look forward to getting them into the hands of care organizations across the globe tasked with administering lifesaving vaccines.”  

For more information about Project Vaccinate, please contact Anthony Paquin directly at [email protected]

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies
With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We service over 5,000 healthcare provider, commercial and government clients nationwide. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Our industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iRemedy.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Keisha Graham                                
407-395-4283 | keis[email protected]edy.com        

OR FOLLOW US ON:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram                        

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.