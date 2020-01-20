IRES, REcolorado and Pikes Peak REALTOR® Services Corp. enter data-sharing partnership

Breaking News
Enabled by Realtors Property Resource (RPR), data-sharing solution makes real estate listings available to members ahead of busy real estate season

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information and Real Estate Services (IRES), a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service (MLS) that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Logan and Morgan Counties and also holds partnerships with other regional MLSs to expand access across the state, today announced a data-sharing agreement between IRES and REcolorado utilizing RPR. A similar agreement with Pikes Peak REALTOR® Services Corp. (PPRSC) has been in place since December 2017.

“Increased collaboration is the future of real estate, and we are excited to work with other like-minded MLSs to offer a wide range of benefits to real estate professionals across the Centennial State,” said Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES. “This partnership was designed to bring more value to brokers and consumers by creating a solution that empowers real estate professionals and facilitates seamless transactions.”

Facilitated by Realtors Property Resource (RPR), the partnership provides REALTORS® of all three MLSs with access to more listing data and a larger audience to help clients find and sell their dream homes.

“REcolorado is thrilled to be collaborating with our neighboring MLS organizations,” said Alan Smith, chairman of the board for REcolorado. “This is the first step toward giving Colorado brokers access to a broader set of listing data they can use to serve their clients.”

The three Colorado MLS organizations serve more than 35,000 real estate brokers in Colorado. The agreement will give the organizations’ members access to active, pending, withdrawn, expired and closed listings. Beginning today, shared data will be available to the three MLS organizations’ members.

“As a REALTOR® association-owned MLS, we’re excited to provide our MLS listings to other REALTORS® in the state of Colorado via RPR View,” said Patrick Muldoon, president of Pikes Peak REALTOR® Services Corp. “We look forward to future endeavors with our neighboring MLSs.” 

Created by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) for the sole purpose of providing REALTORS® with the data they need to meet the demands of clients, RPR provides comprehensive data, powerful analytics and client-friendly reports for each of NAR’s constituencies. RPR View is the most widely used MLS data share solution in the country. This platform allows MLSs to display listings to only their own customers or to larger audiences, such as all MLSs in the U.S. or a specific region. 

For more information about IRES, visit ires-net.com. For more information about REcolorado, visit recolorado.com/. For more information about Pikes Peak RSC, visit ppar.com/.

About IRES MLS
Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) was formed in 1996 as the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for northern Colorado by five Boards and Associations of REALTORS® in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud. In addition to these five Boards and Associations, IRES is the MLS provider for the Estes Park Board of REALTORS® and Logan County Board of REALTORS®. ColoProperty.com® for consumers is owned and operated by IRES. Its office is centrally located in Loveland, Colo.

About REcolorado
Since 1984, REcolorado has been focused on providing the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information for professionals and consumers. REcolorado is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with more than 25,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves Aurora Association of REALTORS®, Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®. Contact a REALTOR for accurate information about your property and neighborhood.

About Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS® (PPAR)
PPAR, the Voice for Real Estate, was founded in 1902 and currently represents 3,997 REALTORS® and affiliates in the Pikes Peak Region. For more information about PPAR, visit PPAR.com.

About Pikes Peak REALTOR® Services Corp (PPRSC)
A subsidiary of the Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS® (PPAR), PPRSC is the provider of the Pikes Peak Multiple Listing Service™ (PPMLS), which powers PPAR.com and is committed to providing the best MLS services for REALTOR® participants throughout the Pikes Peak region and surrounding areas. 

CONTACT: Amy Leger
[email protected] 
720-358-5917
