IRES, REcolorado announce comprehensive data-sharing agreement

The arrangement empowers IRES and REcolorado MLS customers that subscribe to either service with access to listings from both MLS systems

LOVELAND, Colo., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information and Real Estate Services (IRES), a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service (MLS) that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Logan and Morgan Counties, today entered into a data-sharing partnership with REcolorado that integrates listing data into each organization’s MLS system.

“Consolidation, in some form or another, is on trend in the MLS industry and this partnership is a terrific step forward in making real estate industry tools more effective for everyone — from homebuyers and sellers to REALTORS® and brokers across Colorado’s Front Range and beyond,” said Chris Hardy, IRES chair. “This agreement helps to remove fragmentation that has plagued our state’s real estate space for many years and signals both organizations’ commitment to meeting broker demand for MLS collaboration.”

Exchanged data is in the process of being integrated into both MLS systems — REcolorado’s Matrix™ listing database by CoreLogic and IRES’ custom in-house system — which will allow users to access available listings across both systems once the integration is complete. The shared data encompasses listings that include up to 40 photos for each listed residential property, townhome and condo, multifamily property and parcels of land. Property statuses include “active,” “coming soon,” “under contract” and “sold,” which can include up to three years of sold inventory history.

“Our agreement utilizing Realtors Property Resource (RPR) was a good first step, but it was only available to REALTOR® members,” said Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES. “With this more comprehensive arrangement, the shared data is fully integrated within each organization’s MLS system, seamlessly enabling cooperation and compensation on the transactions throughout much of Colorado’s front range.”

Data mapping has already begun behind the scenes, and members of each organization will be advised when the process is complete and shared listing information is available.

“This partnership is one of the ways we are working to erase the artificial boundaries that have limited the full set of listing data brokers, agents and appraisers need to serve their clients as the expert advisors they rely on for buying, selling and renting properties,” said Alan Smith, Chairman of the Board at REcolorado.

In addition to this agreement, IRES also has a data-sharing agreement with Pikes Peak Realtor Services Corp. (PPRSC), which serves southern Colorado and has nearly 4,000 subscribers. With the addition of REcolorado’s data, IRES members are able to access listings along the entire Front Range, from the Wyoming border to Colorado Springs, using the IRES system.

For more information on IRES or REcolorado, please visit ires-net.com or recolorado.com.

About IRES MLS

Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) was formed in 1996 as the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for northern Colorado by five Boards and Associations of REALTORS® in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud. In addition to these five Boards and Associations, IRES is the MLS provider for the Estes Park Board of REALTORS® and Logan County Board of REALTORS®. ColoProperty.com® for consumers is owned and operated by IRES. Its office is centrally located in Loveland, Colo

About REcolorado

Since 1984, REcolorado has been focused on providing the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information for professionals and consumers. REcolorado is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with more than 25,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves Aurora Association of REALTORS®, Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.

