SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm”) (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and help prevent disease, announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). iRhythm also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $67.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.