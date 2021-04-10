iRhythm® Technologies Announces Conference Call to Discuss Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Novitas’s Updated Rate Publication

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the recent publication by Novitas Solutions (“Novitas”) of rates applicable to the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes 93243 and 93247.

On April 10, 2021, Novitas published updated reimbursement rates for codes 93243 and 93247 at $103 and $115, respectively. The updated rates are retroactive to January 1, 2021 and replace rates initially published on January 29, 2021. iRhythm is assessing the impact of the updated Novitas rates on its business and will provide comments on a conference call on April 12, 2021.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

iRhythm will host a conference call on April 12, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to provide commentary on the newly published rates by Novitas. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

