SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, announced today that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference and the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present at Baird’s 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, at 9:05 am Eastern Time and at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:35 pm Eastern Time. Those interested in listening to the presentation may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the events, which will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

