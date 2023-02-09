SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Relations Contact

Stephanie Zhadkevich

(919) 452-5430

investors@irhythmtech.com

iRhythm Media Contact

Morgan Mathis

(310) 528-6306

irhythm@highwirepr.com