LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Iris Energy Ltd. ("Iris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IREN) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On or about November 17, 2021, Iris conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximated 8.27 million ordinary shares at $28 per share.

On November 2, 2022, Iris disclosed that “[c]ertain equipment (i.e., Bitcoin miners) owned by [Non-Recourse SPV 2 and Non-Recourse SPV 3] currently produce insufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, and have a current market value well below the principal amount of the relevant loans” and that “[r]estructuring discussions with the lender remain ongoing.”

On this news, Iris’s stock price fell $0.51, or 15%, to close at $2.88 per share on November 2, 2022 – 89.7% less than the original IPO price – thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) certain of Iris’s Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations; (2) accordingly, Iris’s use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as Defendants had represented; (3) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

