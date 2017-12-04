Irish furor thwarts May bid to clinch Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Theresa May failed to clinch a deal on Monday to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast.
