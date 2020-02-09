Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demand place in government after strong election showing

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after the left-wing party secured the most votes in an election that leader Mary Lou McDonald described as a ballot-box “revolution”.
