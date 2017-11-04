Irish PM says future of $1 billion Apple data center uncertain

DUBLIN (Reuters) – A planned $1 billion Apple data center is in doubt after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the U.S. company’s Chief Executive Tim Cook would no longer commit to it, adding that Dublin would do whatever necessary to get it built.
