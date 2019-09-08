Irish PM says open to Northern Ireland-focused Brexit solution

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar plans to discuss whether regulatory alignment between Ireland and Northern Ireland might form the basis of a Brexit deal when he meets British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday.
