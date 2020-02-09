Irish PM Varadkar says coalition with Sinn Fein is not an option

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday a coalition between his center-right Fine Gael party and left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein is not an option as the parties’ policies are “not compatible”.
