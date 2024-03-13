Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises iRobot Corporation (“iRobot” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IRBT) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased iRobot securities between August 5, 2022 and January 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Merger, Amazon.com, Inc.’s (“Amazon”) acquiring of iRobot, would place Amazon in a sufficiently dominant position in the market for robot vacuum cleaners (“RVCs”) that U.S. and European antitrust regulators were unlikely to approve the Merger; (2) iRobot had conducted inadequate due diligence into the Merger and/or ignored significant risks weighing against the likelihood of regulatory approval; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, iRobot overstated the likelihood for successfully completing the Merger; and (4) as a result, iRobot’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

