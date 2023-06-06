[228+ Pages Report] The Global Iron Chloride Market size was valued at around USD 6.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 9.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2023 and 2030, according to the latest research study published by Zion Market Research. The key players are listed in the report are Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Chemifloc Limited, PVS Chemicals Inc., Tessenderlo Group, BorsodChem, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Feralco AB, Malay-Sino Chemical Industries Sdn. Bhd., Numet Chemicals, GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sidra Wasser Chemie, Sanfeng Chem, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Iron Chloride Market By Grade (Anhydrous, Ferric Chloride Hexahydrate Lumps, Ferric Chloride Liquid), By End Use (Industrial [Chemicals Industry, Electronics Industry, Metals & Metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Others], Institutional [Municipal Waste-Water Treatment, Municipal Potable Water Treatment]), By Application (Asphalt Blowing, Electronic Etchants, Pigment Manufacturing, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Potable Water Treatment, Metal Surface Treatment, Wastewater Treatment And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Iron Chloride Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 9.63 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.56% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Iron Chloride? How big is the Iron Chloride Industry?

Report Overview:

Iron chloride, also known as ferric chloride, is a chemical compound widely used in various industrial applications. Its primary use is as a coagulant and flocculant in water and wastewater treatment processes, where it helps to remove impurities and contaminants. Iron chloride is also used in the production of printed circuit boards, as well as in the manufacturing of pigments, dyes, and inks.

In the pharmaceutical industry, iron chloride is used as a reagent in various chemical reactions. Iron chloride is generally available in two forms – solid and liquid – and can be synthesized from iron and hydrochloric acid. While iron chloride offers various benefits, such as high efficiency in water treatment and low cost, it is also associated with potential environmental and health risks, which must be addressed by proper handling and disposal methods.

Global Iron Chloride Market Dynamics:

The global iron chloride market is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for water and wastewater treatment processes, increasing urbanization, and rising awareness about environmental pollution. The expansion of the electronics industry and the pharmaceutical sector also offer significant growth opportunities for the market. However, the market faces several challenges, including the volatility of raw material prices, stringent regulations on iron chloride use, and the availability of alternative coagulants and flocculants.

Other challenges include the lack of standardization in quality and concentration of the product, environmental pollution and health hazards associated with handling and disposal, and the market’s highly fragmented nature. To overcome these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities, manufacturers must focus on research and development activities to develop innovative and sustainable products and adopt advanced technologies to enhance product quality and consistency.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 9.63 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.56% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Chemifloc Limited, PVS Chemicals Inc., Tessenderlo Group, BorsodChem, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Feralco AB, Malay-Sino Chemical Industries Sdn. Bhd., Numet Chemicals, GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sidra Wasser Chemie, Sanfeng Chem, Sukha Chemical Industries, Sidra Chemicals, Phoenix Chemicals, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Arjun Chemicals, and Shandong Haohua Tire Co., Ltd. Key Segment By Grade, By End Use, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Iron Chloride Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global iron chloride market is segmented based on grade, end-use, application, and region.

Based on grade, the market is segmented into Anhydrous, Ferric Chloride Hexahydrate Lumps, Ferric Chloride Liquid, and others. The ferric chloride hexahydrate lumps market held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Ferric chloride hexahydrate is widely used as a coagulant in water treatment plants, and the increasing demand for clean water in developing countries is expected to drive market growth.

In addition, the chemical is also used in the production of various pharmaceuticals, which is another factor contributing to the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the growing use of ferric chloride hexahydrate in the electronics industry for etching and as a component in printed circuit boards is also expected to boost market demand.

Based on end-use, the iron chloride industry is segmented into industrial and institutional segment. The institutional segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow remarkably during the forecast period. Iron chloride is widely used as a flocculant in wastewater treatment plants, and the increasing demand for clean water in various institutional settings such as hospitals, schools, and government buildings is expected to drive market growth.

Additionally, iron chloride is used in the production of various chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, which are commonly used in institutional settings. The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and water conservation in institutions is also expected to drive demand for iron chloride, as it is an effective and eco-friendly solution for water treatment. The increasing investment in infrastructure and construction of new institutions in developing countries is also expected to boost market growth.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Asphalt Blowing, Electronic Etchants, Pigment Manufacturing, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Potable Water Treatment, Metal Surface Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, and others.

The global Iron Chloride market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Anhydrous

Ferric Chloride Hexahydrate Lumps

Ferric Chloride Liquid

By End Use

Industrial [Chemicals Industry]

Electronics Industry

Metals & Metallurgy

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Institutional [Municipal Waste-Water Treatment]

Municipal Potable Water Treatment

By Application

Asphalt Blowing

Electronic Etchants

Pigment Manufacturing

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Potable Water Treatment

Metal Surface Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Others

Iron Chloride Market By Grade (Anhydrous, Ferric Chloride Hexahydrate Lumps, Ferric Chloride Liquid), By End Use (Industrial [Chemicals Industry, Electronics Industry, Metals & Metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Others], Institutional [Municipal Waste-Water Treatment, Municipal Potable Water Treatment]), By Application (Asphalt Blowing, Electronic Etchants, Pigment Manufacturing, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Potable Water Treatment, Metal Surface Treatment, Wastewater Treatment And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Iron Chloride market include –

Kemira Oyj

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Chemifloc Limited

PVS Chemicals Inc.

Tessenderlo Group

BorsodChem

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Feralco AB

Malay-Sino Chemical Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Numet Chemicals

GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Sidra Wasser Chemie

Sanfeng Chem

Sukha Chemical Industries

Sidra Chemicals

Phoenix Chemicals

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Arjun Chemicals

Shandong Haohua Tire Co., Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Iron Chloride market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.56% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Iron Chloride market size was valued at around US$ 6.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 9.63 billion by 2030.

The iron chloride market is mainly driven by the growing demand for water treatment and wastewater treatment processes.

Based on grade, the ferric chloride hexahydrate lumps market held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end-use, the institutional segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Iron Chloride industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Iron Chloride Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Iron Chloride Industry?

What segments does the Iron Chloride Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Iron Chloride Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Grade, By End Use, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating iron chloride market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow notably during the forecast period. The growing demand for clean water in countries such as China and India, coupled with increasing industrialization and urbanization, is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities in the region is expected to boost the demand for iron chloride as a coagulant and flocculant in the production process.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for electronics and semiconductors in the region is expected to boost the demand for iron chloride as an etching agent in the electronics industry. The increasing investments in infrastructure development and government initiatives towards wastewater treatment and disposal are also expected to drive market growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2022, Kemira Oyj announced the expansion of its production capacity for iron chloride solutions in Sweden. The expansion was aimed at meeting the growing demand for iron chloride solutions in the region, particularly in the water treatment and mining industries.

In December 2021, Gulbrandsen Chemicals announced the acquisition of the iron chloride business of Arkema, a French chemical company. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Gulbrandsen’s position in the iron chloride market and expanding its product offerings.

In May 2021, PVS Chemicals announced the completion of the acquisition of the iron chloride business of BASF India. The acquisition was aimed at expanding PVS Chemicals’ product offerings in the water treatment and mining industries, and strengthening its position in the Indian market.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Iron Chloride?

At what CAGR, the global iron chloride market will expand during forecast years?

What will be the market value of global iron chloride market by the end of 2030?

What are the factors driving the global iron chloride market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the iron chloride market value?

Who are the leading players in the global iron chloride market?

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

