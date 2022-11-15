Some of the major players operating in the iron ore pellets industry are Evraz, Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Bahrain Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., FERREXPO, and Jindal SAW Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Iron Ore Pellets Market is expected to be valued at around USD 90 billion by 2032.

The upsurge in steel production, especially in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region, such as Vietnam, China, and India, is poised to drive the iron ore pellets industry trends, says the report. Technological advancements in steel production machinery, along with prevalent environmental concerns, are boosting the adoption of iron ore pellets for the carbon-less steelmaking process. Iron ore is ground into spherical pellets that are then easily melted and combined to form steel.

Availability of substitutes at reasonable rates may hamper market growth, cites the report. The lower cost of the sintering process makes it a significant choice as compared to palletization. However, as alternative processes include high carbon content, the innovations in iron ore pelletizing techniques with carbon-less steelmaking for improved DC magnetic performance, are speculated to bolster product adoption. Moreover, growing government efforts towards lowering the carbon footprint may encourage players to eventually overcome this hurdle.

Cost-effectiveness to shape direct furnace industry outlook

Based on grade, the report segregates the iron ore pellets market into blast furnace and direct reduction. The direct reduction grade segment is projected to progress at over 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of pellets, lumps, or fines) with a reducing gas made from natural gas or coal is carried out to form direct-reduced iron (DRI) or sponge iron. Thus, DR-grade pellets are extensively utilized as feedstock in electric furnaces as they retain larger quantities of iron, which is foreseen to impel segment growth.

Enhanced fugitive dust control to fuel balling disc technology segment growth

The report identifies that iron ore pellets processed with balling disc technology are likely to showcase considerable demand through 2032. The segment growth is attributed to its high balling rate, big roundedness intensity of particles, and visual operation that enable easy maintenance. Driven by improved fugitive dust control and reduced costs of implementation as compared to its counterpart, the balling disc segment is estimated to exhibit a 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Energy efficiency and ease of control to augment electric induction furnace segment progress

Iron ore pellets market share from the electric induction furnace segment was valued at USD 2 billion in 2022 and is primed to grow at more than 4.5% CAGR over the next 10 years. The segment growth can be attributed to its ability to allow an energy-efficient, clean, and easily controllable melting process. Moreover, as the absence of traditional combustion sources minimizes the oxidation loss, the electric induction furnace improves yielding capability, which is also increasing its demand.

Increasing infrastructural development initiatives to push product uptake in steel production

Utilization of iron ore pellets in steel production is poised to remain high in the forthcoming years. The iron ore pellets market share from the steel production application segment is slated to expand at a 3.5% CAGR over 2023-2032 as a result of proliferating number of infrastructure projects. The segment growth is speculated to be further driven by significant product usage in the booming manufacturing industry.

High iron content to propel the hematite segment expansion

With respect to product source, the hematite segment is estimated to exceed a valuation of USD 30 million by 2032. Hematite is projected to account for a significant share of the iron ore pellets market revenues through 2032 as it is present in abundance across the globe and has 70% iron content. In addition, industry players invest heavily in mines to extract a huge amount of iron ores per year, which is also foreseen to support segment development.

Expanding automotive industry to aid Europe emerge as a top regional ground

Europe iron ore pellets market is anticipated to reach more than USD 20 billion in revenue by the end of 2032. Booming automotive production in line with the growing popularity of EVs is a major factor driving business growth. Furthermore, soaring investments by automotive manufacturers, along with the rising number of newer market entrants in the region, is likely to propel the regional iron ore pellets industry outlook.

Production capacity expansion to remain a key growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the iron ore pellets market is inclusive of Anglo American, Bahrain Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., BHP Billiton, Evraz, FERREXPO, and Jindal SAW Ltd, among others. These companies focus mainly on increasing their production capacity, undertaking strategic alliances, and collaborating with manufacturing and automotive firms to strengthen their business standing.

