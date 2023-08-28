LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) reported its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, the period ended June 30, 2023, on www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights for Q2 2023

Q2 revenue was $22.1 million, up 1.5% from $21.8 million in Q2 2022.

Income from operations decreased $2.4 million from $0.5 million in Q2 2022 to a loss of $1.9 million in Q2 2023. The decrease is primarily attributed to the continued startup costs related to the Company’s 2022 and 2023 Acquisitions at Irwin Naturals Emergence.

Financial Highlights for Year to Date June 30, 2023

Completed the acquisition of Serenity Health, LLC, one of the leading ketamine clinics in Louisville, KY on February 17, 2023.

Announced the successful acquisition of Keta Media, LLC, dba Ketamine Media, the nation’s foremost advertising company dedicated to raising awareness about the clinical use of ketamine, on March 17, 2023.

Operational Highlights

Irwin Naturals has continued its expansion into the high-growth cannabis and psychedelics sectors. During the first half of 2023, the Company’s partners launched the first products to the continental cannabis market and has signed ten brand licensing deals that will see Irwin Naturals products enhanced with THC being offered in places like California, Colorado, Mississippi, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Canada. Additionally, to date, the Company has completed multiple clinic acquisitions and one advertising company specializing in ketamine clinics. The Company will continue to build upon this solid foundation and make the necessary investments to support our growth objectives within the psychedelics sector.

Sean Sand, CFO, stated, “During the first half of 2023, we successfully launched our branded licensing initiative in our cannabis sector. Sales have exceeded our expectations and we look forward continuing our licensing efforts in the space. We also continued to expand our mental health footprint through the acquisition of an industry leading marketing and patient acquisition platform, Ketamine Media, enabling greater treatment availability and market expansion.”

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class nutraceutical company since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand into both the cannabis and psychedelic sectors. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin has operated its nutraceutical business profitably for over 28 years1. The growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America, where 80% of households know the Irwin Naturals brand2. In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust to become, perhaps, the first household name brand to offer THC-based products. Its rapidly growing national chain of psychedelic mental health clinics is called Irwin Naturals Emergence.

For investor-related information about the Company, please visit ir.irwinnaturals.com/.

To contact the Company’s Investor Relations department, please call toll-free at (800) 883-4851 or send an email to Investors@IrwinNaturals.com.

“Klee Irwin”

________________________________

Klee Irwin

Chief Executive Officer

T: 310-306-3636

investors@irwinnaturals.com

Regulatory Overview

The following is a brief summary of regulatory matters concerning ketamine in the United States (“US”). Under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the “CSA”), ketamine is currently a Schedule III drug as well as being listed under the associated Narcotic Control Regulations, and psilocybin is currently a Schedule I drug.

Most US States have enacted Controlled Substances Acts (“State CSAs”) which regulate the possession, use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of specified drugs or categories of drugs and establish penalties for State CSA violations and form the basis for much state and local drug laws enforcement activity. State CSAs have either adopted drug schedules identical or similar to the federal CSA schedules or, in some instances, have incorporated the federal scheduling mechanism. Among other requirements, some US States have established a prescription drug monitoring or review programs collect information about prescription and dispensing of controlled substances for the purposes of monitoring, analysis and education.

In the United States, facilities holding or administering controlled substances must be registered with the US Drug Enforcement Agency (“DEA“) to perform this activity. As such, medical professionals and/or the clinics in which they operate, as applicable, are also required to have a DEA license to obtain and administer ketamine (a “DEA License“). While ketamine is a controlled substance in the United States, it is approved for general anesthetic induction under the US Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Once a drug is approved for use, physicians may prescribe that drug for uses that are not described in the product’s labelling or that differ from those tested by the manufacturer and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA“). Licensed medical practitioners may prescribe ketamine legally in Canada or the United States where they believe it will be an effective treatment in their professional judgment.

Please see Irwin’s filing statement on its SEDAR profile for more information on the regulatory environment and regulations surrounding the US THC industry.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “targeted”, “continues”, “forecasts”, “designed”, “goal”, or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Irwin Naturals, Inc.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA – Reconciliation

The Company defines EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as per the table below. It should be noted that these performance measures are not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. The Company believes that these measures are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. The reconciling items between net earnings, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Statement of Profit Net (loss) income $ (5,402 ) $ 111 $ (5,513 ) % (100.0 +) $ (13,100 ) $ 1,692 $ (14,792 ) % (100.0 +) Interest expense, net 786 111 675 100.0 + 1,297 360 937 100.0 + Income tax (recovery) expense (2,551 ) 283 (2,834 ) (100.0 +) (3,190 ) 979 (4,169 ) (100.0 +) Depreciation and amortization 746 426 320 75.1 1,515 831 684 82.3 EBITDA (6,421 ) 931 (7,352 ) (100.0 +) (13,478 ) 3,862 (17,340 ) (100.0 +) Foreign currency translation adjustments 1 — 1 100.0 + 3 — 3 100.0 + Gain on contingent consideration (5,764 ) (263 ) (5,501 ) 100.0 + (6,154 ) (263 ) (5,891 ) 100.0 + Intangible assets impairment 1,848 — 1,848 100.0 + 5,587 — 5,587 100.0 + Goodwill impairment 9,112 — 9,112 100.0 + 11,922 — 11,922 100.0 + Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,224 ) $ 668 $ (1,892 ) % (100.0 +) $ (2,120 ) $ 3,599 $ (5,719 ) % (100.0 +)

Irwin Naturals, Inc.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 5,943 $ 800 Trade receivables, net 15,826 21,311 Inventory 20,809 22,506 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,806 2,932 Notes receivable from related parties, current 265 255 Total current assets 45,649 47,804 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 335 271 Right-of-use assets 4,261 4,194 Notes receivable from shareholders 6,967 6,014 Notes receivable from related parties, non-current 250 — Goodwill 12,028 10,215 Intangible assets, net 4,192 7,677 Deferred tax asset 5,562 2,367 Other non-current assets 277 259 Total non-current assets 33,872 30,997 TOTAL ASSETS $ 79,521 $ 78,801 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 17,392 $ 17,997 Reserve for returns 648 2,036 Lease liabilities, current 2,012 1,817 Line of credit, net of debt issuance costs 26,231 16,448 Notes payable due to acquiree 4,875 — Notes payable, current 42 36 Total current liabilities 51,200 38,334 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, non-current 2,471 2,529 Notes payable, non-current 668 498 Contingent consideration — 6,154 Notes payable due to acquiree 6,125 — Deferred tax liability 983 983 Total non-current liabilities 10,247 10,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 61,447 $ 48,498 EQUITY AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST Class B Shares, 320,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding $ 13,750 $ 13,750 Subordinate Voting Shares, 3,373,493 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 7,943 7,068 Multiple Voting Shares, 18,240 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 59 59 Proportionate Voting Shares, 2,085,200 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 5,610 5,610 Warrants reserve 30 30 Accumulated other comprehensive income (12 ) 3 Retained (deficit) earnings (16,262 ) (3,324 ) Total controlling interest 11,118 23,196 Noncontrolling interest 6,956 7,107 TOTAL EQUITY AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 18,074 30,303 TOTAL LIABILTIES AND EQUITY $ 79,521 $ 78,801

Irwin Naturals, Inc.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenue $ 22,129 $ 21,809 $ 44,635 $ 44,403 Cost of sales (12,243 ) (12,250 ) (23,642 ) (23,798 ) Gross profit 9,886 9,559 20,993 20,605 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,737 9,054 24,309 17,574 Income (loss) from operations (1,851 ) 505 (3,316 ) 3,031 Other (income) expenses: Interest expense, net 786 111 1,297 360 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 1 –– 3 –– Goodwill impairment 9,112 –– 11,922 –– Intangible assets impairment 1,848 –– 5,587 –– Intangible assets amortization 119 –– 319 –– Gain on contingent liabilities (5,764 ) –– (6,154 ) –– Total other (income) expenses 6,102 111 12,974 360 Net (loss) income before income taxes (7,953 ) 394 (16,290 ) 2,671 Income tax (recovery) expense (2,551 ) 283 (3,190 ) 979 Net (loss) income (5,402 ) 111 (13,100 ) 1,692 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (79 ) 72 (151 ) 351 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest (5,323 ) 39 (12,949 ) 1,341 Comprehensive Income Net (loss) income $ (5,402 ) $ 111 $ (13,100 ) $ 1,692 Foreign currency translation adjustments (32 ) (12 ) (14 ) (8 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income (5,434 ) 99 (13,114 ) 1,684 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (79 ) 72 (151 ) 351 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (5,355 ) $ 27 $ (12,963 ) $ 1,333 (Loss) earnings per share, controlling interest – basic $ (1.57 ) $ 0.03 $ (3.84 ) $ 1.12 (Loss) earnings per share, controlling interest – diluted $ (1.57 ) $ 0.00 $ (3.84 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 3,383,180 1,200,402 3,370,764 1,200,202 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 3,383,180 322,472,356 3,370,764 321,927,492

Irwin Naturals, Inc.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed thousands of US dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (13,100 ) $ 1,692 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,515 831 Gain on contingent consideration (6,154 ) (263 ) Goodwill impairment 11,922 — Intangible assets impairment 5,587 — Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 149 37 Change in inventory reserve (96 ) (975 ) Change in deferred tax assets (3,195 ) 55 Notes receivable from shareholders (900 ) (900 ) Notes receivable from related parties (260 ) (155 ) Interest (income) expense, net (49 ) 12 Changes to working capital: Trade receivables 6,680 2,494 Inventory 1,792 (1,861 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137 177 Trade and other payables (123 ) (1,549 ) Reserve for returns (1,387 ) (323 ) Other non-current assets (3 ) (75 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,515 (803 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,834 ) 164 Purchases of property and equipment (26 ) (29 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,860 ) 135 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 55,536 46,102 Payments to line of credit (45,132 ) (43,233 ) Payments to notes payable (117 ) (1,098 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (748 ) — Payments on operating leases (947 ) (729 ) Purchase of treasury stock (93 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,499 1,042 Effect of foreign exchange on cash (11 ) — Net increase in cash 5,143 374 Cash at beginning of the year 800 625 Cash at period end $ 5,943 $ 999

_________________________

1 Under several corporate structures, Klee Irwin has operated the Irwin brand profitably since 1994, as measured by EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary costs.

2 Consumer brand recognition information is based on a formal Company survey with a sample size of 500 randomly selected adults