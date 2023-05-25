LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, on www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights for FY 2022 (all comparisons are for the year ended December 31 unless otherwise indicated):

Annual revenue was $89.5 million, down 10.8% from $100.3 million in 2021. The decrease is primarily attributed to an overall decrease in business volume from 2021.

Income from operations decreased $8.7 million from $10.6 million in 2021 to $1.8 million in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributed to an overall decrease in business volume from 2021 paired with startup costs related to the Company’s 2022 Acquisitions at Irwin Naturals Emergence (the company acquired twelve mental health clinics in 2022) and Irwin Naturals Cannabis (intellectual property licensing to the cannabis industry).

Financial Highlights for Q4 2022 and Year to Date 2023

Completed the acquisition of the assets of Care Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center.

Announced on a licensing agreement one of Oregon’s premier mushroom and cannabis product developers, to manufacture, sublicense and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products throughout that state.

Announced a licensing agreement with a partner in Oklahoma to produce and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products.

Secured a credit facility as of February 1, 2023 with its existing commercial lender for $40 million, with the potential of being up to $60 million.

Completed the acquisition of Serenity Health, LLC, one of the leading ketamine clinics in Louisville, KY on February 17, 2023.

Announced the successful acquisition of Keta Media, LLC, dba Ketamine Media, the nation’s foremost advertising company dedicated to raising awareness about the clinical use of ketamine, on March 17, 2023.

Operational Highlights

Irwin Naturals has commenced its expansion into the high-growth cannabis and psychedelics sectors. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company launched the first products to the continental cannabis market and has signed ten brand licensing deals that will see Irwin Naturals products enhanced with THC be offered in places like California, Colorado, Mississippi, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Canada. Additionally, to date, the Company has announced the acquisition of thirteen clinics and one advertising company specializing in ketamine clinics. The Company will continue to build upon this solid foundation and make the necessary investments to support our growth objectives within the psychedelics sector.

Sean Sand, CFO, stated, “During the fourth quarter of 2022, we made further progress in meeting our expansion efforts into the high-growth cannabis and psychedelics sectors. We have made the necessary investments in our operations to support sustained long-term growth by entering into several new licensing agreements to distribute Irwin Naturals branded cannabis products and expanded our mental health clinics footprint in Florida through an acquisition.”

Klee Irwin, CEO, commented, “In Q4, we continued to invest in our Emergence clinics and cannabis business lines. Our investment in Emergence now includes eight acquisitions, consisting of 13 clinics, and one advertising platform. We are currently moving forward with phase two of our plan to become the world’s largest chain of dedicated psychedelic mental health clinics through organic growth and development and are currently reviewing options for the first Emergence branded clinic in the United States. Additionally, we anticipate seeing considerable growth coming from our Cannabis business line with the first revenues from our licensing deals to occur in Q2 2023, which now sees us in seven states and in Canada.”

Board of Directors

The Company also announces the election of Sheri Orlowitz as a new director of the Company as of May 12, 2023 to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Mr. Bismuth earlier this month.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class nutraceutical company since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand into both the cannabis and psychedelic sectors. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin has operated profitably for over 28 years. The growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America, where 80% of households know the Irwin Naturals brand. In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust to become, perhaps, the first household name brand to offer THC-based products. Its rapidly growing national chain of psychedelic mental health clinics is called Irwin Naturals Emergence.

Regulatory Overview

The following is a brief summary of regulatory matters concerning ketamine in the United States (“US”). Under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the “CSA”), ketamine is currently a Schedule III drug as well as being listed under the associated Narcotic Control Regulations, and psilocybin is currently a Schedule I drug.

Most US States have enacted Controlled Substances Acts (“State CSAs”) which regulate the possession, use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of specified drugs or categories of drugs and establish penalties for State CSA violations and form the basis for much state and local drug laws enforcement activity. State CSAs have either adopted drug schedules identical or similar to the federal CSA schedules or, in some instances, have incorporated the federal scheduling mechanism. Among other requirements, some US States have established a prescription drug monitoring or review programs collect information about prescription and dispensing of controlled substances for the purposes of monitoring, analysis and education.

In the United States, facilities holding or administering controlled substances must be registered with the US Drug Enforcement Agency (“DEA”) to perform this activity. As such, medical professionals and/or the clinics in which they operate, as applicable, are also required to have a DEA license to obtain and administer ketamine (a “DEA License”). While ketamine is a controlled substance in the United States, it is approved for general anesthetic induction under the US Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Once a drug is approved for use, physicians may prescribe that drug for uses that are not described in the product’s labelling or that differ from those tested by the manufacturer and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”). Licensed medical practitioners may prescribe ketamine legally in Canada or the United States where they believe it will be an effective treatment in their professional judgment.

Please see Irwin’s filing statement on its SEDAR profile for more information on the regulatory environment and regulations surrounding the US THC industry.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA – Reconciliation

The Company defines EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as per the table below. It should be noted that these performance measures are not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. The Company believes that these measures are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. The reconciling items between net earnings, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

Years Ended December 31 (in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Combined Statement of Profit Net (loss) income $ (2,520 ) $ 10,114 $ (12,634 ) (100.0+ ) Interest expense, net 767 131 636 100.0+ Income taxes (recovery) 1,550 (2,186 ) 3,736 (100.0+ ) Depreciation and amortization 1,806 1,428 378 26.5 EBITDA 1,603 9,487 (7,884 ) (83.1 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 12 (11 ) 23 100.0+ Listing expense 500 2,512 (2,012 ) (80.1 ) Gain on contingent consideration (1,198 ) — (1,198 ) (100.0 ) Intangible assets impairment 261 — 261 100.0 Goodwill impairment 2,479 — 2,479 100.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,657 $ 11,988 $ (8,331 ) (69.5 )

Irwin Naturals, Inc. Combined Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in US Dollars, rounded in thousands except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 800 $ 625 Trade receivables, net 21,311 16,394 Inventory 22,506 18,652 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,932 1,470 Total current assets 47,549 37,141 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 271 190 Right-of-use assets 4,194 3,722 Notes receivable from shareholders 6,014 3,264 Notes receivable from related parties 255 — Goodwill 10,215 — Intangible assets 7,677 87 Deferred tax asset 2,367 2,650 Other non-current assets 259 165 Total non-current assets 31,252 10,078 TOTAL ASSETS $ 78,801 $ 47,219 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 17,997 $ 13,310 Reserve for returns 2,036 814 Lease liabilities, current 1,817 1,366 Line of credit 16,448 6,178 Notes payable, current 36 — Total current liabilities 38,334 21,668 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, non-current 2,529 2,434 Notes payable, non-current 498 — Contingent consideration 6,154 — Deferred tax liability 983 1 Total non-current liabilities 10,164 2,435 TOTAL LIABILTIES 48,498 24,103 Equity: Class B Non-Voting Shares, 320,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 13,750 13,750 Subordinate Voting Shares, 2,986,347 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 7,068 3,000 Multiple Voting Shares, 18,240 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 59 59 Proportionate Voting Shares, 2,085,200 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 5,610 — Warrants reserve 30 — Accumulated other comprehensive income 3 (9 ) Retained (deficit) earnings (3,324 ) 681 Total controlling interest 23,196 17,481 Noncontrolling interest 7,107 5,635 TOTAL EQUITY 30,303 23,116 TOTAL LIABILTIES AND EQUITY $ 78,801 $ 47,219

Irwin Naturals, Inc. Combined Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in US Dollars, rounded in thousands except share data) For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating revenue $ 89,470 $ 100,342 Cost of sales (48,726 ) (55,648 ) Gross profit 40,744 44,694 Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,904 34,124 Income from operations 1,840 10,570 Other (income) expenses: Interest expense, net 767 131 Listing expense 500 2,512 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 1 (1 ) Gain on contingent consideration (1,198 ) — Goodwill impairment 2,479 — Intangible assets impairment 261 — Total other (income) expenses 2,810 2,642 Net (loss) income before income taxes (970 ) 7,928 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,550 (2,186 ) Net (loss) income (2,520 ) 10,114 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,472 1,499 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (3,992 ) $ 8,615 Comprehensive (Loss) Income Net (loss) income $ (2,520 ) $ 10,114 Foreign currency translation adjustments 12 (11 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income (2,508 ) 10,103 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,472 1,501 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (3,980 ) $ 8,602 (Loss) earnings per share, controlling interest – basic $ (2.79 ) $ 7.18 (Loss) earnings per share, controlling interest – diluted $ (2.79 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 1,431,319 1,200,001 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 1,431,319 321,218,241