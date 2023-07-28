LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) a leading innovator in natural health products, is catapulting into the California cannabis market with its line of Power to Sleep, Get Lit, and Balance tinctures through a licensing and supply agreement with The Hive Laboratory, LLC (“The Hive”) as announced previously. Available now for wholesale, these revolutionary products promise to redefine the cannabis experience for Californian dispensaries and their customers alike via The Hive.

This trio is just the beginning of the new, THC-infused chapter for Irwin Naturals. Over the coming months, California will witness a rollout of diverse CBD and THC products, each tailored to meet the nuanced needs of consumers. These will include a unique blend of the company’s most popular formulas combined with THC and other cannabinoids in the form of easily consumable capsules.

“We’re not just launching products; we’re launching a revolution in wellness,” said Klee Irwin, founder of Irwin Naturals Cannabis. “Our new tinctures and the upcoming capsules represent our commitment to enhancing personal health through the power of nature, with a focus on quality, variety, and innovation. We can’t wait to share the impact of these offerings with the dynamic and discerning California market.”

The soon-to-launch Irwin Naturals Cannabis suite will feature tinctures enriched with cannabinoids and hempseed oil, along with capsules fortified with hemp seed oil and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. Four meticulously crafted, capsule formulations are set to shake the market: Get Lit (THC heavy), Stress Defy + THC & CBD, Balance (1 to 1 CBD & THC), and Power To Sleep + THC & CBN.

Irwin Naturals was founded in 1994 and its best-in-class nutraceuticals have built it into a brand that is now recognized in 80 percent of American households.1 It has operated profitably for the past 27 years,2 and it is now seeking to use the equity and power of that brand in emerging markets like cannabis and psychedelic mental-health clinics.

Irwin Naturals first entered into the cannabis industry in 2018 when it began infusing hemp-based CBD into its herbal supplements available in the United States. This year, it began expanding its brand to products with THC, with the goal of becoming the first household brand to have its products available in all 38 states where cannabis is currently legal. Because cannabis is not legal at the federal level in the United States, Irwin Naturals Cannabis has gone state by state, reaching licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers. It has already announced agreements in nine US states and in Canada.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class herbal supplement formulator since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand to enter into both the cannabis and psychedelic industries. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin’s growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America where nearly 100 million people know the Irwin Naturals brand.3 In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust with an objective to become one of the first household name brands to offer THC-based products and psychedelic mental health treatment. Irwin Naturals became a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in August 2021. The Company’s shares began to be traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in November 2021. More information on the Company’s stock can be found via Bloomberg as well as the Wall Street Journal .

1 Consumer brand recognition information is based on a formal Company survey with a sample size of 500 randomly selected adults..

2 Under several corporate structures, Klee Irwin has operated the Irwin brand profitably since 1994, as measured by EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary costs.

3 Consumer brand recognition information is based on a formal Company survey with a sample size of 500 randomly selected adults.