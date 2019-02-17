IS ‘caliphate’ on brink of defeat in Syria as Trump urges Europe to do more

U.S.-backed fighters in Syria are poised to capture Islamic State’s last, tiny enclave on the Euphrates, the battle commander said on Saturday, bringing its self-declared caliphate to the brink of total defeat as U.S. President Donald Trump spoke of “100 percent victory”.
