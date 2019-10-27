IS leader Baghdadi arrived at area of U.S. raid 48 hours beforehand : Turkish official

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at the location in Syria where he was reportedly killed early on Sunday in a U.S. raid some 48 hours before the operation, a senior Turkish official said.
