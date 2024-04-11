We live in extremely polarizing times.
Can anyone really dispute that?
The two major presidential candidates are calling each other a threat to democracy.
Donald Trump says Joe Biden is pulling the strings to have him jailed in the hush money case. Joe Biden says Donald Trump is a dictator in waiting.
HOW NPR WENT ‘OFF THE RAILS’ TO KNEE-JERK LIBERALISM–ACCORDING TO A CURRENT TOP EDITOR
Biden says Trump’s election would lead to a national ba
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Is our fiercely tribal politics just a distortion of reality? - April 11, 2024
- Prosecutors agree to postpone Nadine Menendez’s trial after lawyers said she has a ‘serious medical condition’ - April 10, 2024
- House Republicans blast ‘cry wolf’ conservatives who tanked FISA renewal bill - April 10, 2024