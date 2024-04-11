We live in extremely polarizing times.

Can anyone really dispute that?

The two major presidential candidates are calling each other a threat to democracy.

Donald Trump says Joe Biden is pulling the strings to have him jailed in the hush money case. Joe Biden says Donald Trump is a dictator in waiting.

HOW NPR WENT ‘OFF THE RAILS’ TO KNEE-JERK LIBERALISM–ACCORDING TO A CURRENT TOP EDITOR

Biden says Trump’s election would lead to a national ba

[Read Full story at source]