Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ISACA Courses Join the Check Point Software CISO Academy

ISACA Courses Join the Check Point Software CISO Academy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Check Point’s training portal now hosts ISACA cyber-security courses and programs

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has today announced that it has become an accredited trainer with ISACA, a global learning organization and technology association.

The partnership will see Check Point and ISACA provide CISOs with new ways to prepare for and attain certified cyber skills. CISOs can gain access to ISACA’s courses using Check Point’s cyber-security learning credits or by direct purchase through the Check Point’s training portal.

“CISOs face a range of complex challenges right now, as their organizations go through the process of digital transformation and securing their remote employees,” said Shay Solomon, Director of Training Business Development at Check Point Software Technologies. They have to maximize security with finite resources, while balancing the handling of tactical issues with their strategic leadership responsibilities”

”With Check Point as our newest Accredited training partner, we’re excited to leverage their unique capabilities to equip both the current and next generation of CISOs and cyber-security specialists with the tools needed to certify their knowledge and skills and enhance their careers in the industry,” said Katie Tarara, Senior Director, Channel Sales at ISACA

The partnership with ISACA demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing cyber-security education and training at all levels, from new graduates to C-level professionals. In March this year, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program, which offers a comprehensive cyber-security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in over 40 countries.

To register for access to the range of ISACA courses available via Check Point, visit: https://training-certifications.checkpoint.com/#/

Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers its multilevel security architecture, Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About ISACA
For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 223 chapters worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT:
Emilie Beneitez Lefebvre Kip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies        
[email protected] [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.