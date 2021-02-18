ISACA Selects BenchPrep to Provide Digital Learning Curriculum to 150,000 Global Technology Professionals

Breaking News
CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BenchPrep, an award-winning professional learning platform, has today announced its selection by global association and learning organization ISACA® to provide learning content to its 150,000 members across the globe.

ISACA provides certification exam preparation and recertification programs to its members worldwide who work in IT audit, information security, governance, risk, and privacy. With the BenchPrep platform, ISACA will provide exam preparation for many certifications, including: Certified Information Systems Auditor® (CISA®), Certified Information Security Manager® (CISM®), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT® (CGEIT®) and Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control™ (CRISC™) and Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer® (CDPSE®) credentials, as well as CMMI-related certifications — Certified CMMI Associate, Certified CMMI Professional, Certified CMMI Lead Appraiser and Certified CMMI Instructor. With BenchPrep, ISACA members will have access to performance-based learning modules and content to help better prepare them for these competitive certifications.

“At ISACA, we believe in the power of innovation and collaboration to better serve our professional community as a learning organization and advance our educational offerings even further,” said Nader Qaimari, Chief Product Officer, ISACA. “Through our partnership with BenchPrep, we are excited to provide our global community of professionals with personalized pathways to career success, wherever they are based around the world.”

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform helps organizations like ISACA increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive additional revenue. With personalized learning pathways, gamification, advanced analytics and reporting, and streamlined content management, BenchPrep is a one-stop shop for corporations, credentialing bodies, training companies, and associations who are looking to optimize their learning programs.

“Digitizing offerings and driving utilization of programs is increasingly important in the learning industry today, and we’re thrilled to welcome ISACA into the BenchPrep community,” said Celeste Martinell, VP, Customer Success, BenchPrep. “Through our partnership, we’re able to deliver a more modern learning solution for ISACA’s global members.”

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a pioneer in the modern learning space, digitally transforming professional learning for corporations, credentialing bodies, associations, and training companies for over a decade. With an award-winning, learner-centric, cloud-based platform, BenchPrep enables learning organizations to deliver the best digital experience to drive learning outcomes and increase revenue. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more, visit www.benchprep.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams that effectively drive IT audit, risk management and security priorities forward. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

